Party With A Real Housewife!

Ann-Ventures NUTRL Presents Winter Seltzerland

By Ann Kelly

This is THE party to add to your social calendar as NUTRL Presents Winter Seltzerland, Friday, December 13th at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater. In one night, you can explore and sample a curated collection of over 80 beverages including refreshing hard seltzers, innovative craft cocktails, ready to drink cocktails and wines, and meet special guests from Real Housewives, Teresa and Gia Giudice and beats by DJ Ekin. Plus, prizes and surprises!

nutrl

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at themahaffey.com and are Tickets are $38.50, with a limited number of $100 tickets that get you in and get you into a special meet & greet/photo opportunity with Teresa and Gia Giudice! Please Note: You must be 21+ to attend.

Ann-Ventures



Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

