Oscars 2024: Jon Batiste sings Best Original Song nominee "It Never Went Away"

Jon Batiste and wife Suleika Jaouad; Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Andrea Dresdale

Grammy and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste performed his Best Original Song nominee "It Never Went Away" at the Academy Awards on March 10.

The song is from the documentary American Symphony, which documents a year in Batiste's life, during which he received 11 Grammy nominations, but also saw his wife struggle with leukemia.

As Batiste sang the ballad seated at the piano, clips from famous movie love scenes were projected on a circular screen above him.

In 2020, Batiste won the Best Original Score Oscar for co-composing the score for the animated film Soul.  He co-wrote "It Never Went Away" with Grammy winner Dan Wilson, best known as a member of the band Semisonic.

