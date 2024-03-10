Oscars 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

She won for her role as Mary Lamb, the head cook at a boy's boarding school, in Alexander Payne's film The Holdovers. Her co-star Paul Giamatti escorted her to the stage, where she gave a tear-filled acceptance speech.

“For so long I’ve wanted to be different, and now I’m thankful to be myself,” Randolph said.

Randolph was nominated alongside Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera and Jodie Foster.

Five previous winners took to the stage to announce this year's nominees. Lupita Nyong'o, who won the award for her role in 12 Years a Slave at the ceremony in 2014, announced Randolph.

Randolph ends her awards season run with a full sweep – winning best supporting actress at the Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!