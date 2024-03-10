Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish and FINNEAS win their second Best Original Song Oscar

By Andrea Dresdale

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS made Oscar history on March 10, when they became the only two people ever to win two Oscars before the age of 30.

As expected, the two took home their second Best Original Song Oscar for "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie.  The award was presented to them by singer/actresses Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the stars of the upcoming movie musical Wicked.

The siblings previously won in 2022 for their James Bond theme "No Time to Die."

"I had a nightmare about this last night," Billie said when she and FINNEAS got to the podium, before collapsing in fits of giggles.  She then continued. "Thank you so much to the academy. I didn't think this would happen. I was not expecting this. This is so incredible."

Billie also told Barbie director Greta Gerwig, "I love you. Thank you for this. I'm grateful for this song and this movie and the way it made me feel."

FINNEAS thanked his and Billie's parents "forever and ever and ever," and Billie thanked her best friend Zoe "for playing Barbies with me growing up and being by my side forever," as well as her dance and choir teachers, including one who "didn't like me" but was "good at her job."

