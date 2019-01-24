Posted: February 25, 2019
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
LOS ANGELES —
U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., was among the high-profile presenters for the eight best picture nominees Sunday night at the Academy Awards.
He received a standing ovation when he walked onto the stage.
The civil rights icon introduced the clip from “Green Book,” which was set in the South during the early 1960s and addresses relationships between black and white Americans at the time.
“I can bear witness that the portrait of that time and place in our history is very real. It is seared in my memory,” Lewis said.
“Our nation bears the scars of that time, as do I,” said the human rights advocate who was beaten by troopers at the infamous Bloody Sunday march in Alabama.
It was during that pivotal decade when Lewis was one of the original 13 Freedom Riders and when he was the youngest speaker at the historic March on Washington.
His co-presenter was Amandla Stenberg, who starred in the film "The Hate U Give." She noted, “As this film demonstrates, any journey that opens someone’s eyes and softens their heart is one that is worth taking.”
“Young or old, I encourage you to be an active participant in the journey,” Lewis said at the conclusion of their introduction of the Oscar nominee. “This is ‘Green Book.’”
The movie would go on to win the award for best picture at the end of the live show. Earlier in the evening, it had won the award for original screenplay.
Also taking the world stage in Hollywood on Sunday night, Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry presented the award for cinematography, which went to “Roma.” “The Walking Dead” and “Black Panther” star Danai Gurira co-presented the awards for sound editing and sound mixing, both of which went to “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Brian Tyree Henry, from the TV series “Atlanta” and the movie "If Beale Street Could Talk," was co-presenter of the award for costume design, which went to “Black Panther.”
The coronation of “Shallow” as the best original song winner at the 2019 Academy Awards was hardly a surprise. But Lady Gaga’s exuberant reaction to her first-ever Oscar win was worth the lack of suspense.
Clasping her singing partner, Bradley Cooper – the star, writer and director of “A Star Is Born” – Lady Gaga sobbed as she reveled in the much-deserved award.
On stage, she spoke through tears as she couched her thank-yous to Cooper (“There is not a single person on the planet who could have sung this song with me but you”) with an inspirational soliloquy.
With Jennifer Hudson – also a best song performer – nodding affirmatively in the audience, Gaga said, “If you’re at home sitting on your couch, this is hard work. I’ve worked hard for a long time … it’s not about winning, but what it’s about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. It’s not about how many times you get rejected, it’s about how many times you stand up and are brave and keep on going.”
Earlier in the show, Lady Gaga and Cooper’s performance of “Shallow” yielded the perfect tone.
With no introduction, the pair walked hand-in-hand from their front row seats onto the stage, where a copper piano had been whisked by stagehands.
Cooper, dapper in a classic tux, sat on a stool and crooned his opening verse to Lady Gaga, who stood a few feet in front of him, their eyes locked. She slipped behind the piano for her intense portion of the song, nailing the vocal acrobatics during its bridge.
To close their sensual performance, Cooper slid next to Lady Gaga on the piano bench. The twosome sat millimeters apart as they softly sang the closing lyrics, eyes closed and passion apparent.
Prior to the announcement of the winner, performances also came from most of the other best original song nominees. (Kendrick Lamar and SZA discussed performing the nominated “All the Stars” from the “Black Panther” soundtrack, but couldn’t due to scheduling issues.)
The top prize in Hollywood was handed out Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles as Hollywood’s best and brightest gathered to honor their own at the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony.
Here are the Oscar winners and the losers:
Best Picture: “Black Panther” “BlacKkKlansman” “Bohemian Rhapsody” “The Favourite” “Green Book” WINNER
“Roma” “A Star Is Born” “Vice”
Director: Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman” Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War” Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite” Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma” WINNER
Adam McKay, “Vice”
Lead Actor: Christian Bale, “Vice” Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born” Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate” Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” WINNER
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
Lead Actress: Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma” Glenn Close, “The Wife” Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” WINNER
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born” Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” WINNER
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman” Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born” Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
Supporting Actress: Amy Adams, “Vice” Marina de Tavira, “Roma” Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk” WINNER
Emma Stone, “The Favourite” Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
Adapted Screenplay: “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Joel Coen, Ethan Coen “BlacKkKlansman,” Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee WINNER
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Barry Jenkins “A Star Is Born,” Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters
Original Screenplay: “The Favourite,” Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara “First Reformed,” Paul Schrader “Green Book,” Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly WINNER
“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón “Vice,” Adam McKay
Cinematography: “Cold War,” Lukasz Zal “The Favourite,” Robbie Ryan “Never Look Away,” Caleb Deschanel
“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón WINNER
“A Star Is Born,” Matthew Libatique
Best Documentary Feature: “Free Solo,” Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi WINNER
“Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” RaMell Ross “Minding the Gap,” Bing Liu “Of Fathers and Sons,” Talal Derki “RBG,” Betsy West, Julie CohenBest Documentary Short Subject:
“Black Sheep,” Ed Perkins “End Game,” Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman “Lifeboat,” Skye Fitzgerald “A Night at the Garden,” Marshall Curry “Period. End of Sentence.,” Rayka Zehtabchi WINNER
Best Live Action Short Film: “Detainment,” Vincent Lambe “Fauve,” Jeremy Comte “Marguerite,” Marianne Farley “Mother,” Rodrigo Sorogoyen “Skin,” Guy Nattiv WINNER
Best Foreign Language Film: “Capernaum” (Lebanon) “Cold War” (Poland) “Never Look Away” (Germany) “Roma” (Mexico) WINNER
“Shoplifters” (Japan)
Film Editing: “BlacKkKlansman,” Barry Alexander Brown “Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Ottman WINNER
“Green Book,” Patrick J. Don Vito “The Favourite,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis “Vice,” Hank Corwin
Sound Editing: “Black Panther,” Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker “Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Warhurst WINNER “First Man,” Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan “A Quiet Place,” Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl “Roma,” Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay
Sound Mixing: “Black Panther” “Bohemian Rhapsody” WINNER “First Man” “Roma” “A Star Is Born”
Original Score: “BlacKkKlansman,” Terence Blanchard “Black Panther,” Ludwig Goransson WINNER
“If Beale Street Could Talk,” Nicholas Britell “Isle of Dogs,” Alexandre Desplat “Mary Poppins Returns,” Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
Original Song: “All The Stars” from “Black Panther” by Kendrick Lamar, SZA “I’ll Fight” from “RBG” by Diane Warren, Jennifer Hudson “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns” by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice WINNER “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch
Animated Feature: “Incredibles 2,” Brad Bird “Isle of Dogs,” Wes Anderson “Mirai,” Mamoru Hosoda “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Rich Moore, Phil Johnston “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman WINNER
Animated Short: “Animal Behaviour,” Alison Snowden, David Fine “Bao,” Domee Shi WINNER
“Late Afternoon,” Louise Bagnall “One Small Step,” Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas “Weekends,” Trevor Jimenez
Makeup and Hair: “Border” “Mary Queen of Scots” “Vice” WINNER
Costume Design: “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Mary Zophres “Black Panther,” Ruth E. Carter WINNER “The Favourite,” Sandy Powell “Mary Poppins Returns,” Sandy Powell “Mary Queen of Scots,” Alexandra Byrne
Visual Effects: “Avengers: Infinity War” “Christopher Robin” “First Man” WINNER
“Ready Player One” “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
The rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert opened the 91st Academy Awards, the first hostless Oscar show in 30 years, with two classic Queen rock anthems.
Revving up the crowd of luminaries with a rendition of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and “We are the Champions,” Lambert got the Oscars off to an explosive start.
Queen was the focus of the Oscar-nominated film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” starring Rami Malek, who won the best actor Academy Award for his performance as Freddie Mercury in the movie.
The opening number got the awards crowd cheering and pumping their fists.
Lambert first rose to fame as a runner-up on the popular “American Idol” singing competition in 2009. He auditioned for the show with the song -- wait for it -- “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
“Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa and his wife, actress Lisa Bonet, arrived on the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday both wearing soft shades of pink and lavender.
It was part of fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld’s last collections before his death last week at the age of 85.
“We have the honor of wearing Karl Lagerfeld,” Bonet said during an interview on the red carpet.
“He designed Jason’s tux personally for him. This is from his last couture collection for Fendi,” she said.
Lagerfeld was the creative director for Chanel since 1983 and was known for his long white hair, black sunglasses and starched collars.
He also designed collections for Fendi and his own label.
The BBC reported Lagerfeld had not felt well for a few weeks before his death.
As Hollywood celebrates its own tonight with the 91st Academy Awards ceremony, the first black actor to win an award, Hattie McDaniel, should also be celebrated. Her no-nonsense persona came through in many characters leading up to her award-winning performance as the maid Mammy in David O. Selznick’s 1939 movie “Gone With the Wind.”
Critics called her character the only sensible and likable person in the entire epic film. That was a common theme of the day, that maids and mammies, cooks and man Fridays were smarter, wiser and kinder than the white folks who were supposed to be their betters.
But the accolades didn’t bring about star treatment. An article in The Hollywood Reporter recalled the evening:
McDaniel arrived for the 12th Academy Awards, held at the famed Cocoanut Grove nightclub in The Ambassador Hotel, in a rhinestone-studded turquoise gown with white gardenias in her hair. She was escorted, not to the “Gone With the Wind” table — where Selznick sat with Olivia de Havilland, who was the other supporting actress nominee, and his two Oscar-nominated leads, Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable — but to a small table set against a far wall, where she took a seat with her escort, F.P. Yober, and her white agent, William Meiklejohn. With the hotel’s strict no-blacks policy, Selznick had to call in a special favor just to have McDaniel allowed into the building.
Donald Bogle, author of “Toms, Coons, Mulattoes, Mammies and Bucks: An Interpretative History of Blacks in Films,” noted that at least the first half of “Gone With the Wind” is about the Confederacy, and throughout the film the Mammy character is trapped in servitude. Yet, he said, McDaniel gives Mammy a “degree of agency.”
“She is the one character who was aware of Scarlett and how ruthless and manipulative she is,” said Bogle, whose new book “Hollywood Black: The Stars, The Films, The Filmmakers,” comes out in May.“McDaniel has that confidence and that big voice. She projects a certain kind of power. She still has an assertiveness where she will speak her mind to Scarlett and even with Rhett Butler.”
“The problem for her in ‘Gone With the Wind’ is the context,” Bogle said. “You never see her in her own setting. Where does she go when she leaves Scarlett? They never define her and never define her relationship with other black characters.”
“The responses can be conflicting,” Bogle said. “This is something with black actors in general. We can feel very conflicted when we watch and see some of the things that they do, but we don’t really reject the actor and actress.”
According to Encyclopedia Britannica, McDaniels was born on June 10, 1895, in Wichita, Kansas, to former slaves. She was raised in Denver, Colorado, where she exhibited musical and dramatic talent at an early age. She left school in 1910 to become a performer in several traveling minstrel groups, and later she became one of the first black women to be broadcast over American radio.
With the onset of the Great Depression, however, little work was to be found for minstrel or vaudeville players, and to support herself McDaniel took a job as a bathroom attendant at Sam Pick’s club in Milwaukee. Although the club as a rule hired only white performers, some of its patrons became aware of McDaniel’s vocal talents and encouraged the owner to make an exception.
McDaniel performed at the club for more than a year until she left for Los Angeles, where her brother found her a small role on a local radio show, “The Optimistic Do-Nuts.” Known as Hi-Hat Hattie, she soon became the show’s main attraction.
Two years after McDaniel’s film debut in 1932, she landed her first major part in John Ford’s 1934 flick “Judge Priest,” in which she had an opportunity to sing a duet with humorist Will Rogers.
Her role as a happy Southern servant in 1935’s “The Little Colonel” made her a controversial figure in the liberal black community, which sought to end Hollywood’s stereotyping. When criticized for taking such roles, McDaniel responded that she would rather play a maid in the movies than be one in real life.
“Why should I complain about making $7,000 a week playing a maid? If I didn’t, I’d be making $7 a week actually being one!” she is quoted as saying.
During the 1930s she played a maid or a cook in nearly 40 films, including the 1935 drama “Alice Adams,” in which her comic characterization of a grumbling, far-from-submissive servant made the dinner party scene one of the best remembered from the film.
At the end of World War II, during which McDaniel organized entertainment for black troops, the NAACP and other liberal black groups lobbied Hollywood for an end to the stereotyped roles in which McDaniel had become typecast, and consequently her Hollywood opportunities declined.
Radio, however, was slower to respond to the NAACP’s protests. As a result, in 1947, McDaniel became the first African-American to star in a weekly radio program aimed at a general audience when she agreed to play a maid on “The Beulah Show.”
In 1951, while filming the first six segments of a television version of the popular “Beulah” show, McDaniel had a heart attack. She recovered sufficiently to tape a number of radio shows in 1952 but died soon thereafter of breast cancer.
Besides her historic win and reaction from civil rights groups, McDaniel’s family said her career was defined by contradictions, from performing in “whiteface” early on to accounts that her refusal to utter the N-word meant it never made it onscreen in “Gone With the Wind.”
In the 90-year history of the Academy Awards, only 17 performances by black actors or actress won Oscars. This year Regina King has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Mahershala Ali’s “Green Book” performance earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
Here is the complete list of past winners:
Best Actor
Sidney Poitier – “Lilies of the Field,” 1963
Denzel Washington - “Training Day,” 2001
Jamie Foxx - “Ray,” 2004
Forest Whitaker - “The Last King of Scotland,” 2006
Best Actress
Halle Berry - “Monster’s Ball,” 2001
Best Supporting Actor
Louis Gossett Jr. - “An Officer and a Gentleman,” 1982
Denzel Washington - “Glory,” 1989
Cuba Gooding Jr. - “Jerry Maguire,” 1996
Morgan Freeman - “Million Dollar Baby,” 2004
Mahershala Ali - “Moonlight,” 2016
Best Supporting Actress
Hattie McDaniel - “Gone With the Wind,” 1939
Whoppi Goldberg - “Ghost,” 1990
Jennifer Hudson - “Dreamgirls,” 2006
Mo’Nique - “Precious,” 2009
Octavia Spencer - “The Help,” 2011
Lupita Nyong’o - “12 Years a Slave,” 2013
Viola Davis - “Fences,” 2016
Every year, celebrity guests at the Oscars get gift bags with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of swag, and the 2019 ceremony is no different.
Vox reported that a company called Distinctive Assets is responsible for the bags, and other companies pay to have their items included in them. The hope is that celebrities like the products and spread the word about them.
It costs a pretty penny to get products into the hands of celebrities. Jewelry designer Jan Lewis had her products in three Oscars gift bags over the years, and told Inc. in 2018 it cost $2,500 to get placement in the bags, not including providing the product itself.
Roberto Torres, president of Black & Denim Apparel Company, said in a 2013 report from Entrepreneur that the placement fee to get a product in a bag at the 2011 Oscars was $5,000. The price goes up if company representatives want a photo with an Oscar attendee holding their product. Companies also need to hire a PR firm specializing in product placement, according to Torres, which adds to costs.
The overall price of the gift bag, however, is no longer disclosed by Distinctive Assets.
“A great gift has nothing to do with the retail value,” Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, said in a 2018 news release, according to Forbes. “For years we have been breaking one of the cardinal rules of gift giving by disclosing the price tag. Instead, we are trying to start a new tradition by simply celebrating the fun and festive nature of this legendary gift bag.”
Typically, snacks, spa services, skin care products and vacations are included, but this year the 25 nominees will get hand-made cannabis-infused chocolate truffles, according to The Telegraph.
The Coda Signature Crescendo Collection 6-piece truffles each have 10 mg of THC, the main active ingredient in cannabis that gets people high. Recreational marijuana was legalized in California last year, so the gift item isn’t completely unexpected.
“This year, we are so excited about the legalization of cannabis in California, so we will be including a number of items in that category,” Fary told The Telegraph. “But there are quite a few regulations surrounding distribution of cannabis, so we are treading lightly this year as we dip our toe into those waters.
“Hopefully we are also introducing them to some new brands and experiences they wouldn’t otherwise know about.”
A full list of gifts in this year’s bag was published by The Independent. Some gifts include private phobia relief sessions, custom stained glass portraits, luxyry T-Shirts, a ZuZu Kim Couture Bow Tie, a poolside dinner for friends prepared by a celebrity chef, a three-day stay at a Malibu, California, wellness retreat, and personal training sessions.
"If Beale Street Could Talk" won big at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking the best feature, director and supporting female categories at Saturday's ceremony in Santa Monica, California.
Here's the complete list of winners:
