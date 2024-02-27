Oscar nominee 'Poor Things' now available on digital

As reported, director Yorgos Lanthimos' quirky dramedy Poor Things snagged 11 nominations ahead of this year's Academy Awards, and if you haven't caught up with it yet, it's now available for rent or purchase on digital.

Producer Emma Stone snagged nominations both in the Best Actress and Best Picture categories for the film from Searchlight. The Frankenstein-esque story centers on the "fantastical evolution" of Stone's Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman brought back to life by Willem Dafoe's brilliant but unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter.

The studio teases, "Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents."

Based on the book by Alasdair Gray, Poor Things also earned nominations for Ruffalo in the Best Supporting Actor category, as well as noms for Best Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score and Production Design, among others.

The digital release includes behind-the-scenes featurettes, as well as deleted scenes.

Poor Things comes to Blu-ray and DVD March 12 — two days after the 96th Academy Awards air on ABC.

