Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams to read audiobook of Britney Spears' memoir

There will be an audiobook version of Britney Spears' new memoir, The Woman In Me, but Britney won't be the one reading it.

People reports Britney will record an introduction to the audiobook, but the rest will be read by Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams, the star of movies like The Fabelmans, Manchester by the Sea and The Greatest Showman.

In a statement to People, Britney says, "This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it. Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook."

"I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it," she continues. In a statement, Williams adds, "I stand with Britney."

The Woman In Me, including the audiobook, arrives October 24. According to the publisher, the book will reveal "for the first time [Britney's] incredible journey [and] strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history."

