Oprah, Hailee Steinfeld, 'Barbie''s America Ferrera added to Golden Globes presenters list

The Golden Globes has announced another round of presenters for Sunday's awards telecast.

The Color Purple's producer Oprah Winfrey will be among those getting some time at the podium, the organization announced, as are Barbie's Simu Liu, America Ferrera and Issa Rae.

Across the Spider-Verse's voice talents Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore will also be aboard, joining previously announced presenters including Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Suits' dynamic duo Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht.

The Golden Globes are set to take place at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 7, and will be broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Easter Sunday actor and stand-up comedian Jo Koy is hosting.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.