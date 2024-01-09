'Only' friends? Martin Short and 'Only Murders' co-star Meryl Streep spark dating rumors

CBS/Francis Specker

By Stephen Iervolino

Rumors Martin Short is romantically involved with his Only Murders in the Building co-star Meryl Streep haven't gotten the requisite headlines of other supposed celebrity couplings — perhaps because they're stars of a certain age — but there's apparently a whole Reddit thread dedicated to shipping the two.

Seeing Short, who is a widower, and Streep, who was recently separated, seated together at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards also added fuel to the fire — although co-stars from nominated movies and TV shows are traditionally bunched together at the event.

Time Out New York theater editor and critic Adam Feldman went so far as to say the pair is dating, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, back in early December. He added a "mind blown" emoji for effect.

Jimmy Kimmel Live writer Louis Virtel weighed in on clips of the pair on and off-camera at this year's Golden Globes, commenting, "Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating… because if that's true… that's like Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner multiplied by Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft…"

Alas, a rep for Short tells The Messenger that the Only Murders stars are only friends. "They are just very good friends, nothing more," the flack tells the site.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!