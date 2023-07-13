One Less Restaurant In Gulfport And St Pete

It came as a big surprise to the staff of Caddy’s in Gulfport and their St Pete Beach locations when the restaurants closed earlier this week. With luck the newly unemployed will find jobs at other Caddy’s locations in Treasure Island, Madeira Beach, Indian Shores, John’s Pass and Bradenton. I’m very partial to the Indian Shores location myself, so I’m glad to know they’ll be there for me this weekend.

Another closing affects fans of China Finders in St Petersburg on Central Avenue. This was the perfect place to either find the matching china pieces you’d been searching for, but it’s all over now. Everything is marked down 40-50%, and plans are to close on Sept. 9th.

McCafe

There’s also a few less items on the menu at McDonalds. They’re decided to phase out their McCafé bakery lineup. That means no more apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls.

Despite the heat there are still outdoor markets to be found, and one I need to check out myself is the Market At Water Street in Tampa. They promise “60+ local food and wellness-focused vendors with an array of fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, fair-trade, vintage or eco-friendly products” from 10 am to 2 pm.

The Shady Hills Community Market in Spring Hill is Saturday, also 10 am to 2 pm. Head for the Elsie Logan Memorial Park in Spring Hill, held the third Saturday of every month with another great opportunity to shop and support local vendors.

July 16 - National Ice Cream Day

I scream, you scream, we all scream for National Ice Cream Day! That’s Sunday, and to celebrate head down to the Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival at The St Pete Pier. It’s free and there will be plenty of frosty treats to buy from 11 am to 8 pm.

Enjoy the weekend and remember to make sure to hydrate!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen





