Oh Yes, You Have An Opinion

UPDATE: This is an update to what I experienced on the Memorial Causeway to Clearwater over the weekend, and I did ask for your opinions, which you happily shared, both ways. Everyone wants the freedom to explore Tampa Bay the way they love the most, whether it’s on a bike, a skateboard, whatever makes you happy. But safe. So take a look at what your friends had to say, and let’s keep the conversation going. Thanks for your comments, and to Daniel Duggan for his pic. Loved it.

Sunday morning, I decided to join the sun in rising to the challenge of a new day, and as always it was well worth it. But as I parked on the approach to the Memorial Causeway I was greeted by the sign below. I get it. We need rules. But when it all becomes too much, what do I do? I turn to you all for a little guidance.

The issue I had is with someone is on a bike, and in this case an electric one and a scooter both zooming by me at a high rate of speed at sunrise with no warning at all. It’s not the first time. Just please a heads up that you’re about to pass me, please. I suppose common courtesy has been in short supply at times but let’s all respect each other’s rights to enjoy the day. This is one of the things I love on the weekend especially when I see the groups of bike riders enjoying the day together. They have the same rights on the roads as we do, and I’ve also witnessed when someone just doesn’t get that. If you’re in a group that rides on the weekend, please feel free to reach out to me at Ann.Kelly@cmg.com and I’ve love to talk with you for the blog. That applies to runners and those groups as well. How do you handle this and what’s your best advice to keep it civil - and safe?

But back to my love affair with sunrises. With my hours I don’t get to enjoy many sunsets, so even when I can sleep in I find myself heading out just to enjoy the fresh air, a little walk and the promise of a fresh start. You may have noticed I used the hash tag of #choosejoy a lot. I try to keep that in mind everyday and when life becomes a little overwhelming find a reason to find the joy. Each new day is a chance to make a difference, make someone smile and realize that even though we’re only on this planet for a brief time, it’s a pretty sweet ride.

