And Now This...

Here’s a new one, at least to me. Do you suffer from “menu anxiety”? This is when everyone else is ready to order, and you’re not. Why of why must we put ourselves under so much pressure when it’s something that should be a comfort? Granted, there are those among us who can ask an impressive amount of questions, but taking a look at the menu online before you go could help. Is it any wonder we tend to find our favorites places and just stay there? When in doubt, order dessert first.

Jimmy Johns

When it does come to our favorite fast foods, who’s at the top of the heap? That honor goes to Chick-fil-A for the 9th year in a row, almost taken down by Jimmy Johns. This annual list from the American Customer Satisfaction Index still has McDonalds dead last. A good solution here might be a new drive-through salad restaurant in South Tampa at “Green Lane” at 4495 West Gandy Boulevard. Check them out online here, and I’ll take the trip across the Gandy for lunch and check back.

If you’re going to a MLB game on the 4th, heads up for Pepsi-Flavored ketchup. It’s a stunt, but is it any good? Don’t worry, it’s not going to be offered here. Just 4 parks are included in this promotion with the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees getting to give it a try. I’ll pass, but add some balsamic vinegar to that and I’m in.

Is your gas grill hitting on all burners?

If you’re heading to the store with a list for the weekend grilling action, safety first, my friends. That starts with how we handle and prepare the good, how long it gets cooked and just how long can we keep those leftover. Leftovers? Now with my family. But I’m happy to pass along this list so you can double check on how things are going. But I know that my friends here at The Dove have plans to be up most of the night for smoking perfection with briskets and more. The pictures alone are sinful!

Any tips on the perfect picnic for the 4th, or will you leave that up to experts? We can order just about anything we want, and quite honestly it sure does make life easier. Enjoy!

Cooking is all about people. Food is maybe the only universal thing that really has the power to bring everyone together. No matter what culture, everywhere around the world, people get together to eat. Guy Fieri

