No Spoilers, But A Wicked Good Movie

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the "Wicked: Part One" European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

I’ll leave it at this. Don’t go to see “Wicked” and expect a faithful adaption of the Broadway musical. It’s not. But it’s an incredible thrill ride that’s emotional, funny and with plenty of little clues along the way of what to expect. After all there’s Part Two on the way for next year.

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked - Season 2024 DEFYING GRAVITY: THE CURTAIN RISES ON WICKED -- Pictured: (l-r) Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande -- (Photo by: Giles Keyte/NBC via Getty Images) (NBC/Giles Keyte/NBC via Getty Images)

But I just didn’t want to leave my seat and that’s tough for a long movie like this. But seeing it in Imax was great at the Sundial in downtown St Pete and for noon on a Monday, there were plenty of other fans in the house. And not one person singing along. We’ll save that for December.

I feel like the Academy should just hand them Oscars now for costume and set design, but that’s not up to me. But every single character was incredible, and the twists and turns will leave you walking out of the theater wanting more. What I didn’t enjoy was the $20 parking fee in the Sundial garage. Seriously?

But I’m going back for seconds. It’s that good!

Ann Ventures





