No Spoilers, But A Wicked Good Movie

I’ll leave it at this. Don’t go to see “Wicked” and expect a faithful adaption of the Broadway musical. It’s not. But it’s an incredible thrill ride that’s emotional, funny and with plenty of little clues along the way of what to expect. After all there’s Part Two on the way for next year.
But I just didn’t want to leave my seat and that’s tough for a long movie like this. But seeing it in Imax was great at the Sundial in downtown St Pete and for noon on a Monday, there were plenty of other fans in the house. And not one person singing along. We’ll save that for December.
I feel like the Academy should just hand them Oscars now for costume and set design, but that’s not up to me. But every single character was incredible, and the twists and turns will leave you walking out of the theater wanting more. What I didn’t enjoy was the $20 parking fee in the Sundial garage. Seriously?
But I’m going back for seconds. It’s that good!
