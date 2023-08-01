Nickelodeon announces alternative telecast of Super Bowl LVIII

On Tuesday, August 1, Nickelodeon and CBS Sports announced a collaboration that will bring the first-ever alternative telecast of the big game to the kids network.

The "kids and family-centric, special slime-filled" presentation is a bit of corporate synergy with CBS Sports and Paramount+'s coverage of the NFL's season capper in Las Vegas, airing on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Nick promises the first-of-its-kind event "will be teeming with next-level, eye-popping on-field graphics, guest reporters, virtual filters and more."

In May, it was announced that the kid-centric network will air a "slime-filled Christmas Day game" between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs this December, dubbed the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game.

