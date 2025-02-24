Nicholas Galitzine is He-Man in first look at 'Masters of the Universe'

We have our first look at Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man.

The actor has shared a first-look image of himself in costume as He-Man in the upcoming live action Masters of the Universe film, which will be directed by Travis Knight. The film will be based on Mattel's franchise of the same name.

Galitzine shared a photo of himself in costume holding the Sword of Power on Monday. He also confirmed that production has started on the film.

"After several months of intense training, I’m thrilled to share that we’re officially in production on #MastersOfTheUniverse," Galitzine wrote. "Our director Travis Knight has assembled the most incredible ensemble cast and created a stunning tapestry of Eternia and its surrounding world. I can’t wait for you to see. More to come, but until then, here’s a sneak peek at the Sword of Power. By the power of Grayskull!"

Camila Mendes, who plays Teela in the film, shared the post to her Instagram Story.

"and so it begins...," Mendes wrote.

Galitzine joined the project in May 2024. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 6, 2026.

The film's cast is rounded out by Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy, Alison Brie, Charlotte Riley, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jared Leto, Idris Elba, Sam C. Wilson, Hafthor Bjornsson, Kojo Attah, Sasheer Zamata, Jon Xue Zhang and Christian Vunipola.

