New Release From Celebrity Chef Nick DiGiovanni

Today is release day for the first cookbook from celeb chef Nick DiGiovanni. Nick is already a social media superstar and was a MasterChef finalist who now is helping us enjoy life in the kitchen again. The book is Knife Drop: Creative Recipes Anyone Can Cook.

You all know I’ve downsized the cookbook collection, but Nick’s book is one that won’t leave the shelf. My first recipe to try? Oh, it has to be the Blueberry Brie Grilled Cheese! He’s one of the most interesting chefs I’ve ever had in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen, and talking about everything from this favorite implement in the kitchen (a planer) to what he does and doesn’t want to do when he chills was intriguing and informative. I have the full interview here. Take a few minutes to indulge in a fun and informative chat.

If you’ve ever dreamed about creating a culinary career for yourself and want to keep it easy, this book should be your go-to. After all the cooking trends we endured over the last few years, this is a refreshing redo for our palates and our minds. Enjoy the conversation, and pick up Nick’s book now. By the way, he even pre-ordered his own copy just to enjoy the pure joy of opening the envelope and seeing his dream come true. You should do.

Follow Nick on TikTok for those delicious videos, as well as Facebook and most social media platforms. Charming. Fun. Talented. Now that’s a recipe for success.

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

It’s a risk but to win, you have to take these sort of risks. This meal could change my life.” (After being eliminated) “It’s hard to get so close but not quite reach the goal, but this journey that I’ve had has been incredible. - Nick DiGiovanni









