New 'Princess and the Frog' Disney attraction gets opening date

Tiana's Bayou Adventure, a brand-new attraction based off of Disney's The Princess and the Frog movie will be opening at Walt Disney World Resort on June 28.

The new announcement was made on the Sunday, May 12, episode of American Idol after Jenifer Lewis, who voices Mama Odie in the original movie, sang a rendition of "Dig a Little Deeper," from the original The Princess and the Frog soundtrack.

"You’ll join Princess Tiana on an adventure through the bayou as she prepares to host a one-of-a- kind celebration during Mardi Gras season where everyone is welcome," read a Disney Parks Blog post describing the brand-new attraction. "Along the way, you will see some familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou into the next chapter of Tiana’s story," the post continued.

In 2020, Disney revealed Splash Mountain at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort would be re-themed to reflect the story of the 2009 animated hit.

Music from the bayou will also play a significant role in the new ride which features a fun twist, according to the new post.

"Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will also feature original music and some familiar tunes from the beloved movie, and so much more... including an incredibly thrilling 50-foot drop!" the tease continued.

The post also noted that Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Park in California will also be ready to welcome visitors later this year.

