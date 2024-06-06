New 'Hunger Games' book announced: Details about 5th installment in series

Pack your bags, because we're heading back to Panem with a new book in the Hunger Games series.

Scholastic announced Thursday that Suzanne Collins has written a fifth Hunger Games book, titled Sunrise on the Reaping, that will be published March 18, 2025.

A synopsis of the book reads, "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell."

Collins said her inspiration for the book came from "David Hume's idea of implicit submission and, in his words, 'the easiness with which the many are governed by the few.'"

"The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative," she added. "The question 'Real or not real?' seems more pressing to me every day."

Fans of The Hunger Games will remember that the 50th Hunger Games aka the Second Quarter Quell was won by District 12's victor Haymitch Abernathy. Woody Harrelson played him in the Hunger Games film series starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Sunrise on the Reaping follows in the book series that began with The Hunger Games in 2008 and continued with the sequels Catching Fire and Mockingjay, released in 2009 and 2010. A prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, was published in 2020.

Each book has also been adapted for the big screen, but there's no word yet on film rights for Sunrise on the Reaping.

