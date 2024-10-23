New Home For This Weekend’s Stone Crab Festival

Frenchy's Stone Crab Festival

By Ann Kelly

The Stone Crab Festival will not be on Clearwater Beach this weekend, but has found a temporary home in Dunedin.

Stone crab season

Frenchy’s Seafood Market on the Dunedin Causeway at 501 Causeway Blvd will host from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The festival had been on the beach for 40 years, but Frenchy’s wanted to make sure their employees had work, and this was the way to do it. Frenchy’s and Clear Sky Employee Fund will benefit. They are a 501(c)(3) organization established to help their staff impacted by the storm-related closures.

For more from Ann Kelly’s Kitchen, check this link.

