Netflix's 'One Piece' rules the streaming seas again

The pirate adventure One Piece stayed atop the streaming waves for a second straight week, with another 19.3 million viewers in its second week of release on Netflix.

The well-received adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's record-shattering manga remained on the top of the streamer's most-watched English language TV rankings for last week; it's now closing in on nearly 38 million views since its launch on August 31.

On the movies side of things, Netflix says Adam Sandler's You're So Not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah also repeated in the #1 slot, staying atop the English language film chart for the second week in a row with 8.8 million views.

The film now has 52 million views in only three weeks since its release, the streaming giant says.

