For lovers of the bean, National Coffee Day is every day. But officially, it’s Friday the 29th. There’s no doubt we have a delightful plethora of local shops to check out, but apparently there’s about to be one less. I’ve enjoyed introducing my friends and family on those rare visits to Cafe Soleil in Dolphin Village in St Pete Beach. But a story in the Tampa Bay Times said the owners have to find a new home, and the owners say it’s due to a national chain coming to Dolphin Village. Now the Cafe is leaving the shopping center entirely at the end of the month, and looking for a new home. It’s sad to hear, and follow them on their page to see where they new home may be.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Cafe con leche

I have plenty of favorites to stop at and from this point on, I will also make a point to keep it local. Too many shops are losing their space to increased rental fees, among other reasons so please try and do the same. It’s tough and making that one local stop can make all the difference to a cafe just trying to keep their head about water - or coffee. Share your favorite places to hang out, and let’s show our love for locals!

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

“I have measured out my life with coffee spoons.” - T.S. Eliot

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Slider 2020 SW KITCHENS





©2023 Cox Media Group