Mustard Skittles?

No. Big fat no. But in honor of National Mustard Day (Saturday, August 5th) the fine folks who make Skittles have decided to make a mustard-flavored variety, but you can’t buy them. The limited edition candy will only be available when you register on the French’s site, of course. I will pass.

French's Mustard

Then there’s this little nugget of info. It’s not like I’ve read the label on the Elmer’s Glue on my craft table, but just so you know, there are six calories in a teaspoon. Also not- not for human consumption. I had to tell you that?

Eat fresh, buy local.

A few markets to add to the calendar, an excellent way to support local businesses and have a little fun. For a great list of markets that may be closer to you, click here and share those pics at @1055thedove on Instagram and Facebook.

-The Sunshine Market at Midtown Tampa is the 4th Saturday each month, which means your next chance is coming up on the 26th, and new vendors are being accepted.

-The Gulfport Fresh Market is a Tuesday event from 9 am to 2 pm year ‘round right on Beach Blvd.

-The Sunset Market at the Imagine Museum are Fridays from 5-10 pm with free parking in the Museum lot. You can visit the Museum but that is a paid admission.

The people who give you their food give you their heart. - Cesar Chavez

