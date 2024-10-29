Move Over, Mashed!

MASHED POTATOES

By Ann Kelly

What do you look forward to more at Thanksgiving? Is it the turkey, or is it the sides? I’m a sides person, living for that cranberry relish and ANYTHING made with sweet potatoes. But there’s one potato that’s no longer #1 on the sides list.

Thanksgiving dinner. Roasted turkey garnished with cranberries on a rustic style table decorated with pumpkins, vegetables, pie, flowers and candles

Target Thanksgiving FILE PHOTO: Target is the latest retailer to offer an economical Thanksgiving dinner.

Mashed potatoes moves “a-side” for - drumroll please - stuffing! Campbell’s Soup released its annual Thanksgiving poll on America’s favorite sides, and the top five are now stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and mac-and-cheese. Green beans over mac-and cheese? Please.

That same survey also agrees with me. 56% of Americans like Thanksgiving sides more than the entrée! Love it. How about you? Tell me in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen what you avoid - and what you hope makes to leftovers the next day?

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

