Move Over, Mashed!

What do you look forward to more at Thanksgiving? Is it the turkey, or is it the sides? I’m a sides person, living for that cranberry relish and ANYTHING made with sweet potatoes. But there’s one potato that’s no longer #1 on the sides list.

Mashed potatoes moves “a-side” for - drumroll please - stuffing! Campbell’s Soup released its annual Thanksgiving poll on America’s favorite sides, and the top five are now stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and mac-and-cheese. Green beans over mac-and cheese? Please.

That same survey also agrees with me. 56% of Americans like Thanksgiving sides more than the entrée! Love it. How about you? Tell me in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen what you avoid - and what you hope makes to leftovers the next day?

