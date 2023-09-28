The Morning "Show": Jennifer Aniston bares some skin in fashion photo shoot

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

Jennifer Aniston bares her bod on the cover of the Muses issue of the biannual publication CR Fashion Book. On Instagram Wednesday, she gave her nearly 50 million followers a sneak peek at the October 3 release.

The 54-year-old former Friends star-turned Morning Show lead and producer displayed a series of black and white photos snapped by "the incredible" Zoey Grossman, thanking publisher Carine Roitfeld and Jen's own "ridiculously talented hair and makeup team" of Chris McMillan and Georgie Eisdell.

Hair and makeup aside, Aniston deserves the lions share of credit: She bares her toned abs in one photo, in which she's wearing a black bikini top and a skinny tie, while another has her squatting, wearing only heels and an oversized black suit jacket.

Aniston also shared a color video of her posing and then goofing around on set. The post got more than 900,000 likes in a matter of hours.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!