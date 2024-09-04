More Spice!

Trader Joe’s is at it again. Would you take a payday of $1,000 to be an official taste-tester for the autumn offerings on the Pumpkin Palooza menu.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice!

Oh, and it’s not like you just eat. There is a little work involved and you’d better like pumpkin with over twenty items to sample. Now, if there were just a Trader Joe’s close to my house....

PSL season FILE PHOTO: All of the pumpkin products will soon be out. (Photographer: George Dolgikh/George Dolgikh - stock.adobe.com)

But if you’re up to the challenge, click here and see what the work will be like. Short answer - delicious.

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

“I’d say the first thing you need is … a pumpkin.” —Cinderella

