In The Mood

I admit it. I just blew off what I should have done over the weekend and did what I wanted to. After I wrapped up another successful Making Strides Against combined walk for Pinellas and Hillsborough, I treated myself and kept those dollars local. My weekend recommendations?

-Corned Beef Hash at Bassano’s in Safety Harbor. Perfection for brunch and a cool car show on Main Street!

-Sunday was a stop at Elizabeth’s also in Safety Harbor for the perfect Cafe Con Leche and breakfast with my friend Cheri and stops after that in Tarpon Springs to pay visits to the shops that only suffered minor problems on the main drag, and we did not go down to the Sponge Docks. They have enough work to do without sightseers. But thanks to Urban Grounds for the perfect treat with a gluten-free chocolate mousse. So good!

There’s never been a more important time to spend those dollars locally. Way too many restaurants have had to shut there doors, and we want those to stay open. If you have a suggestion on where I shop stop next please let me know and thanks for your support!

