Monday Info To Go

It’s Cyber Monday, so watch for those online scams and make sure you’re on secure sites. And remember we go right into Giving Tuesday tomorrow when many local charities will need our help.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue will be driving through downtown Safety Harbor tonight starting at 6 pm. Watch for Santa along for the ride from Virginia to Delaware between Alt 19 and 19th St. They will be at different locations all week.

The City of Tampa has officially lit the Christmas tree down on the Riverwalk. Head down after work to enjoy the view, and hot chocolate is a great idea. Whip or marshmallows?

Ann-Ventures YuleTides at The Florida Aquarium.

There’s a new event at the Florida Aquarium. YuleTides at The Florida Aquarium. This immersive experience is inspired by coastal holiday traditions from around the world. Guests can take photos with Santa at Santa’s Wharf, stroll through the Tree Trail, listen to ocean-themed renditions of holiday classics by the Coralers, and enjoy holiday-themed treats and activities. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FLaquarium.org.

