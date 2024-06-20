Mobile Food Pantry Event

With school out, and students no longer will have access to free meals at school, there’s help this weekend to help pack the fridge with free fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and more. Pinellas County families in need are welcome to join the Juvenile Welfare Board (JWB) and St. Petersburg Free Clinic (SPFC) for the first of six drive-through mobile food pantries this Saturday. This event will be in the JWB Parking Lot located at 14155 58th in Clearwater.

School lunchroom Ann Kelly's Kitchen

“A perfect storm is brewing for struggling families,” stated Beth Houghton, JWB Chief Executive Officer. “Summer is always a challenge, given so many children count on school meals for their daily nutrition. This summer is particularly tough since a pandemic-initiated stipend of $300 per child will end for families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, otherwise known as Summer EBT. This comes at a time of high housing, utility, and food costs, and the gap-weeks before and after summer school are of particular concern.”

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Drive through food pantry locations and dates

Each family will receive around approximately 52 pounds of food. But this is on a first come, first served basis that begins and noon and is scheduled to end at noon. If you are not able to join in this first event, I can show you where the next five will be by clicking here.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen





©2024 Cox Media Group