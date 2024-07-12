Mmmmmm...French Fries!

I have this rule. If you’re going to bring French Fries on a plane, you’d better have enough for everyone. Is there any more intoxicating aroma? I don’t think so, and that is why today we celebrate National French Fry Day!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen The Salted Fry, Mt Dora

I’m a bit adventurous when it comes to my fries. Simple with just salt is fine, but thick cut with truffle salt? Now we’re talking. But whether you like them plain, covered with chili and cheese or whatever floats your boat, they’re just too good to say no to, and if there are sweet potato fries on the menu, sharing is not in my vocabulary. How much do love the potato? A lot. We eat an average of 30 pounds each a year!

Deals today are at one of the top fry destinations but you have to use the McDonalds app - use it and get a deal for a free medium order of fries with any purchase of $1 or more on Friday, July 12, and every subsequent Friday through Dec. 27, 2024.

FRENCH FRIES

Do you prefer Burger King? Members of the Royal Perks loyalty program can get a free order of any size fries with a purchase of $1 or more – and every Friday for the rest of the year. From Friday to Sunday, July 12-14, Royal Perks members also get 2x Crowns in rewards with purchases containing fries.

Love your Taco Bell? Join the Taco Bell Rewards loyalty program and buy a Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass for $10. You get a regular size order of Nacho Fries every day for the next 30 days in the Taco Bell app.

They’re Back! You Can Order Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Again!

There are plenty of fry deals to take advantage of, and if you find one that’s especially enticing, let me know at ann.kelly@cmg.com.

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

“There’s no ‘we’ in fries.” — Unknown





