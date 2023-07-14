'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' soars to $15.5 million opening day

Paramount Pictures

By George Costantino

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which officially opened on Thursday, July 13, is off to an estimated $15.5 million start -- including the $7 million it made in previews the previous Tuesday, according to Variety.

The seventh film in the Tom Cruise-led franchise is projected to gross another $60 million more between Friday and Sunday, bringing its five-day total to between $85-$95 million in North America and another $160 million overseas for a global haul of around $250 million.

The last Mission Impossible movie, 2018's Fallout, debuted with a franchise record $61 million.

Dead Reckoning - Part One stars Cruise, as well as returning M:I players Simon PeggVing RhamesRebecca FergusonHenry Czerny and Vanessa Kirby, along with series newcomers Esai MoralesGuardians of the Galaxy vet Pom Klementieff and her fellow Marvel movie star Hayley Atwell.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!