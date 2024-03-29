Melissa Joan Hart says she "100 percent" believes the 'Quiet on the Set' accusers

Former Nickelodeon star Melissa Joan Hart has reacted to Investigation Discovery's hit docuseries Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, and while she "100 percent" believes the accusers, she says she didn't share what they endured.

The former Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch star explained on Meghan McCain's Citizen McCain podcast that she hadn't yet seen the series, which detailed sexual and emotional abuse that former Nick stars endured, but said, "I absolutely trust them, believe them, one hundred percent."

Hart expressed, "I don't know other people's experiences and I'm not negating anything anybody else says."

She continued, "I've never been told these people's stories that are in the documentary. And I have to say, I've never heard a story from a Nickelodeon star personally, no one's come to me and talked to me about any of these situations."

Hart also expressed she never faced similar abuse when she was a kid star working for Nickelodeon in Orlando from 1989 to 1994.

"In Orlando I had nothing but a wonderful experience," she said, though she did admit, "they did work the kids a lot harder than they probably legally should."

"We had a ton of fun, it was just long hours, that's all -- because I had to do school and the show," Hart maintained.

She explained she felt "safe" and her "amazing crew" was "so protective," insisting, "not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten."

Her take was similar to another former young Nick star, Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, who told Tamron Hall this week that he "wasn't really aware" of the alleged abuse. However, he added, "My heart goes out to anybody that's been victimized, or their families."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.