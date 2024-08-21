Mattel giving Wednesday Addams the doll treatment

By Stephen Iervolino

Netflix's smash Wednesday is getting a doll makeover, with Mattel paying tribute to Jenna Ortega's title character and her spooky friends at Nevermore Academy.

The Wednesday Addams Collection not only includes toys from its younger-skewing Little People line from Fisher Price, but also new dolls in its Monster High collection of Wednesday and Emma Myers' Enid.

"Inspired by the characters from the show, these ghoulishly gorgeous dolls and miniaturized figurines will have fans channeling their inner macabre as they listen to 'Goo Goo Muck' while playing out adventures and recreating favorite scenes from the iconic TV series," the ad copy reads.

The second season of Wednesday will debut on Netflix in 2025.

