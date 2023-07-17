How do I not share this with you, especially on a Monday? From the caloric enablers at Hostess, comes the new Twinkie / Ding Dong mash-up. Think Twinkie, and cover that in Ding-Dong fudge. Ohhhhhh! You might have already seen them in Walmart, and the good news is, this is NOT a limited edition thing. Move over Pop-Tarts, this is what I’m adding to the hurricane supply kit...and I’m not sharing.
Two Caddy’s locations you won’t be able to check in at any longer. It came as a big surprise to the staff of Caddy’s in Gulfport and their St Pete Beach locations when the restaurants closed earlier last week. With luck the newly unemployed will find jobs at other Caddy’s locations in Treasure Island, Madeira Beach, Indian Shores, John’s Pass and Bradenton.
Another closing affects fans of China Finders in St Petersburg on Central Avenue. This was the perfect place to either find the matching china pieces you’d been searching for, but it’s all over now. Everything is marked down 40-50%, and plans are to close on Sept. 9th.
Ann Kelly’s Kitchen is looking for those outdoor - or indoor markets - that are continuing to brave the summer heat and are open weekends. If you know one and really love it, let me know at Ann.Kelly@cmg.com. Pics are always appreciated.
WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN
I love Twinkies, and the reason I am saying that is because we are all supposed to think of reasons to live. - Stephen Chobosky. The Perks of Being A Wallflower
