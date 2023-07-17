Twinkies CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 11: Hostess Twinkies are offered for sale at a Jewel-Osco grocery store on December 11, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. The Jewel-Osco grocery store chain purchased the last shipment of 20,000 boxes of Hostess products and put them on sale in their stores throughout the Chicago area today. Hostess Brands Inc. shut down its baking operations and began liquidating assets last month after failing to negotiate a labor contract with Workers with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson)

How do I not share this with you, especially on a Monday? From the caloric enablers at Hostess, comes the new Twinkie / Ding Dong mash-up. Think Twinkie, and cover that in Ding-Dong fudge. Ohhhhhh! You might have already seen them in Walmart, and the good news is, this is NOT a limited edition thing. Move over Pop-Tarts, this is what I’m adding to the hurricane supply kit...and I’m not sharing.

Hostess Mashup Photo courtesy Hostess

Two Caddy’s locations you won’t be able to check in at any longer. It came as a big surprise to the staff of Caddy’s in Gulfport and their St Pete Beach locations when the restaurants closed earlier last week. With luck the newly unemployed will find jobs at other Caddy’s locations in Treasure Island, Madeira Beach, Indian Shores, John’s Pass and Bradenton.

Another closing affects fans of China Finders in St Petersburg on Central Avenue. This was the perfect place to either find the matching china pieces you’d been searching for, but it’s all over now. Everything is marked down 40-50%, and plans are to close on Sept. 9th.

Winter Garden Farmers Market celebrates its 15th anniversary with a birthday bash

Ann Kelly’s Kitchen is looking for those outdoor - or indoor markets - that are continuing to brave the summer heat and are open weekends. If you know one and really love it, let me know at Ann.Kelly@cmg.com. Pics are always appreciated.

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

I love Twinkies, and the reason I am saying that is because we are all supposed to think of reasons to live. - Stephen Chobosky. The Perks of Being A Wallflower

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

©2023 Cox Media Group