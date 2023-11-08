Marvel issues permission slips for fans looking to skip work or school for 'Loki' finale, 'The Marvels' premiere

Marvel Studios

By Stephen Iervolino

If you're a fanboy or girl — even the adult kind — looking for an excuse to play hooky, Marvel Studios has your back.

On its official Instagram, the company has posted a permission slip on company letterhead: "Please excuse ____ from work/school on Thursday, November 9, 2023," the letter begins.

"The Loki season 2 finale and The Marvels premiere Thursday night, and they cannot miss what happens next in the MCU. Thank you for understanding."

Marvel signs off the message with, "For All Time. Always." and "Higher. Further. Faster," catchphrases from the respective projects.

All you'll need to do is fill in the blanks — oh, and to attend a school or be employed by a company willing to honor it.

The season 2 finale of Loki drops at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+, while The Marvels opens in sneak previews Thursday night before its official opening November 10.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

