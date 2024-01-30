Martin Short shoots down Meryl Streep romance rumors, insists they're "just very close friends"

Martin Short insists his rumored romance with Meryl Streep is just that -- a rumor.

"We're not a couple," Short, 73, shared during an appearance on the Sunday, January 28, episode of Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, adding, "We are just very close friends."

The Oscar-winning actress, 74, guest starred on season 3 of Short's Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building last year, and sparked dating rumors when they appeared to be getting very cozy at the January 7 Golden Globes.

"Well, you should, because there's nothing more powerful in Hollywood than a power couple," Maher responded, joking, "It worked for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. It worked for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie."

Short was married to actress Nancy Dolman from 1980 until her death from ovarian cancer in 2010. They have three children together: Katherine Elizabeth, 40, Oliver Patrick, 37, and Henry Hayter, 34.

Meanwhile, a rep for Streep told People in October that she had separated from her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer. They share four children: Henry Wolfe Gummer, 44, Mary Willa "Mamie" Gummer, 40, Grace Jane Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson Gummer, 32.

