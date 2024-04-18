Mariska Hargitay halts 'SVU' filming to help lost child who confused her for police officer

By Mason Leib and Stephen Iervolino

Mariska Hargitay isn't a cop, but she plays one on TV. Her Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character Olivia Benson recently came to the aid of a lost, little girl who thought she was the real deal.

People reports that on April 10, while shooting SVU at New York City's Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park, Hargitay halted production of the show for 20 minutes after a lost, little girl spotted her badge and approached her. According to the magazine, the child did not notice the film crew or her scene partner, Ice-T.

Hargitay, who is a parent to three children with husband Peter Hermann, was able to reunite the daughter with her mother, the witness told the magazine, which published photos of the incident and the happy reunion.

