Margot Robbie tops ranking of the most popular movie stars of 2023

While she may have been snubbed for a Best Actress nomination, Barbie star and producer Margot Robbie can at least take comfort she tops a new ranking of the most popular movie stars.

The website NoDepositRewards.com took a look through Instagram follower counts, monthly average Google searches and 2023 box office figures to find Robbie was on top. She had 2,661,300 Google searches on average per month — despite not even having her own Instagram account.

In second place was her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling. Fans felt the Kenergy to the tune of 1,713,600 Google searches for the star, who also avoids social media.

Thanks to having two of the highest-grossing movies of 2023 in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and a 2023 box office haul of $2.25 billion, Chris Pratt ranked third on the list, with some 781,100 Google searches per month and 45.8 million Instagram followers.

Fast X lead and Guardians' Groot, Vin Diesel, ranked fourth, with 648,800 Google searches and 102 million Insta followers.

Vin's Fast X co-star John Cena rounded out the top five on the list, with more than 20 million Instagram followers, 754,900 Google searches on average per month and a 2023 box office take of more than $2.1 billion, thanks to Fast X and supporting turns in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Barbie.

While Jenna Ortega ranked seventh on the list, the Scream VI star boasts more than 39 million Insta followers and had the highest number of average monthly Google searches with nearly 3 million.

Rounding out the top 10 was Oppenheimer's Florence Pugh (#7), her co-star and new Oscar nominee Cillian Murphy (#8), Aquaman and Fast X's Jason Momoa (#9) and Mario's Princess Peach, Anya Taylor-Joy (#10).

