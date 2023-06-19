Margot Robbie shows off the beautifully artificial 'Barbie' Dreamhouse

What’s bright, plastic and pink all over? The Barbie Dreamhouse, of course.

In promotion for her upcoming film Barbie, producer and star Margot Robbie gave Architectural Digest a tour of the candy-colored Barbie Dreamhouse set.

“We want things to be obviously artificial, but still very satisfying,” Robbie said. “Even though it’s fake, it’s really beautiful. Which is kind of like everything in Barbie Land.”

Every shade of pink imaginable is on display throughout the home, and the film's director, Greta Gerwig, says they took great care in establishing the most dominant tints.

“I can’t even tell you the meetings we’ve had about pink,” Gerwig said. “We, like, sat with all these different kinds of pinks, and were like, ‘What is the pink? And how do the pinks interact? ... When I was a little girl, I liked the pinkest, brightest things.’”

Amenities include a slide that goes from Barbie’s bedroom down to the heart-shaped pool, a magical wardrobe that displays outfits on the wall similarly to the packaging inside of a doll box and an open concept floor plan without any outer walls so that the Barbies can always see each other.

“All the Barbies in their own Barbie Dreamhouses wake up in the morning and they can wave at each other,” Robbie explains.

And while there is no actual water in Barbie Land, the Dreamhouse does have a shower, a bubble bath and that aforementioned pool.

“It’s actually funny to see how many people avoid walking [on it]," Robbie says. “Everyone walks around the pool.”

Barbie opens in theaters everywhere on July 21.

