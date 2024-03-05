Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson hold hands, kiss during her birthday weekend in Mexico

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

By Andrea Dresdale

Five months after they were first spotted together, sparking romance rumors, Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson seemed to confirm their relationship during her birthday getaway to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on March 3, E! News reports.

The actors were seen holding hands, running into the ocean and passionately kissing each other, E! reports. A source also tells the outlet that Jackson arranged for Nyong'o to receive a big balloon display and bouquet of flowers at their hotel suite on her actual birthday, March 1.

A source told People, "They only had eyes for each other all weekend. They kept kissing, laughing and just had the best time."

Speculation that the two were dating started in October following Jackson's split from his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Nyong'o's breakup with boyfriend Selema Masekela.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!