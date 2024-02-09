Luke Hemsworth joining Chris Pratt in 'Terminal List' prequel series

Having saved the world with Chris Hemsworth in the Marvel movies, Chris Pratt is now teaming up with Thor's big brother Luke Hemsworth for the prequel series to Prime Video's The Terminal List.

Luke, veteran of HBO's Westworld, posted to Instagram a confirmation about the news, adding, "Yep pretty stoked to be joining this epic team."

As reported, Prime Video is going ahead with two new Terminal List shows based on Navy SEAL-turned author Jack Carr's bestselling book series: a sequel and a prequel.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel to the original, in which Pratt played Navy SEAL James Reece and Taylor Kitsch portrayed CIA contractor character Ben Edwards.

ABC Audio has learned Hemsworth will recur as Jules Landry, "a self-obsessed CIA contractor who hides a dangerously volatile personality beneath his muscled veneer."

The show is set five years before the first one and focuses on Kitsch's character's early days with the agency.

Prime Video calls it "an elevated espionage thriller" that explores "the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it."

While Pratt will be featured in the prequel, he'll headline the sequel series, which will be based on Carr's bestseller True Believer.

