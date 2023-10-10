'Love is Blind' season 5 reunion will be pretaped, release date announced

Dying to know what's happened in the lives of this year's Love is Blind contestants? You're in luck.

Netflix has announced they're dropping a pretaped season 5 reunion special on Sunday, October 15. The move to pretape follows last year's technical difficulties during the season 4 live reunion special, which caused up to 16-hour delays for certain viewers.

The announcement video wasn’t afraid to poke fun at last year's difficulties. After a brief montage of the cast getting ready, a crew member crosses the word live off a sign that reads, “Live reunion today,” changing it to simply say, “Reunion today.”

One thing’s for sure about the season 5 reunion, as the announcement trailer says: “It’s not live, but it’s unmissable.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.