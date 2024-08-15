A Loss, And A Nostalgic Add

Chocolate chip cookies

By Ann Kelly

If you know Wally “Famous Amos” just for his chocolate chip cookies, you only know a small part of his life. Wally passed away this week at 88, and was best known for Famous Amos Cookies. I ate more than my share! But what you may not know about him is that he was the first black talent agent at William Morris and repped artists like Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Sam Cooke, and Simon & Garfunkel. How did he get their attention? He send them cookies. He lost his battle with dementia, and his family is asking us to show some love by donating to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is hoping to get more people in their stores by bringing back some oldies but goodies. The “Nostalgic Menu” will only be available at three locations in California. They’ll add one popular item from each decade starting off with the 60sTostad, then on to the ‘70s with the Green Burrito. The ‘80 add will be the Meximelt, from the 990′s the Beef Gordita Supreme and finally from early 2000′s the Caramel Apple Empanada. When do we get our shot? Maybe later this year.

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

Nothing is an obstacle unless you say it is - Wally Amos



