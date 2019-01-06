John Travolta unveils new bald look on Instagram

It's a new year, and actor John Travolta is rocking a smooth new 'do.
The "Grease" star took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot of himself sporting a bald, shaved head.
"I hope everyone had a great New Year!" Travolta, 64, captioned the photo, which also featured his daughter, Ella.
>> See the post here
For the most part, fans seemed to dig the lockless look.
Others said he now looks like another bald Hollywood star – actor Bruce Willis.
>> Read more trending news
Travolta did not say what prompted the change.