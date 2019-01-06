Now Playing
Posted: January 08, 2019

John Travolta unveils new bald look on Instagram

What You Need to Know About John Travolta

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It's a new year, and actor John Travolta is rocking a smooth new 'do.

The "Grease" star took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot of himself sporting a bald, shaved head

"I hope everyone had a great New Year!" Travolta, 64, captioned the photo, which also featured his daughter, Ella.

For the most part, fans seemed to dig the lockless look.

Others said he now looks like another bald Hollywood star – actor Bruce Willis.

Travolta did not say what prompted the change.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

John Travolta attends the Hand and Footprint Ceremony Honoring Pitbull at TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 14, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

 
 
