John Travolta unveils new bald look on Instagram

What You Need to Know About John Travolta

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It's a new year, and actor John Travolta is rocking a smooth new 'do.

The "Grease" star took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot of himself sporting a bald, shaved head.

"I hope everyone had a great New Year!" Travolta, 64, captioned the photo, which also featured his daughter, Ella.

>> See the post here



For the most part, fans seemed to dig the lockless look.



John Travolta is now bald and he definitely pulls it off.... — Michelle (@m_sleblanc) January 7, 2019

John Travolta is looking pretty good with his new bald look! I will always be a fan no matter what his style is 😚😍😗 — Laura (@ksangel68) January 8, 2019

John Travolta might’ve leveled up going bald. His face is still very handsome — Fire Wight (@curvyandcaramel) January 8, 2019

Others said he now looks like another bald Hollywood star – actor Bruce Willis.

>> Read more trending news

Is John Travolta starring in a Bruce Willis biopic? #BaldTravolta pic.twitter.com/NJQrU5LvcM — Rachel be Trekkin' on the Treadmill 🖖 (@cardiotrekkie) January 8, 2019

Bald John Travolta is Bruce Willis DONT @ ME! pic.twitter.com/KXrggQMhk1 — Matt Cohen (@CamelToad) January 8, 2019

john travolta currently emanates “bruce willis gone wrong” vibes pic.twitter.com/e5c8wIdZwT — JEFF BRIDGES’ #1 FAN (@grangerslaw) January 8, 2019

Travolta did not say what prompted the change.