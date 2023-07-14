Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been revealed.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said Thursday that Presley died from a small bowel obstruction, according to an autopsy report.

The report says that Presley was "complaining of abdominal pain on the morning of 1/12/2023" and was later "found unresponsive at home and 9-1-1 was called."

Presley was transported to West Hills Hospital in Southern California, where, despite medical intervention, she was pronounced dead.

While she was hospitalized she "was found to have a severely distended abdomen and diagnosed with severe metabolic acidosis."

According to the National Institutes of Health, small bowel obstruction is a mechanical block in the bowel. The leading cause of small bowel obstructions are adhesions, which can develop after surgery.

In the autopsy, it was noted that Presley had bariatric surgery, or gastric bypass surgery, prior to her death, but noted that it was "not related to the immediate cause of death."

The singer and songwriter, who was the only child of Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023. She was 54 years old.

