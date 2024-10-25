Lindsay Lohan gets tangled in hilarious holiday mess in trailer to 'Our Little Secret'

Lindsay Lohan is bringing Christmas cheer once again in a new holiday film.

On Friday, the trailer for Our Little Secret, a new holiday rom-com, was released and features Lohan spending the holidays with her boyfriend's family for the first time.

But once she arrives at his family's home and meets his mother (Kristin Chenoweth), things take a turn when she discovers she's also spending the holidays with her ex-boyfriend and almost fiancé Logan (Ian Harding), who is dating her new boyfriend's sister.

The trailer shows Lohan and Harding getting into sticky situations as they navigate the holidays with their partners’ family and more.

Also starring in the film are Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinksy and Henry Czerny. As reported, Lohan's Mean Girls co-star Tim Meadows will also star in the film.

The streaming platform announced the news of Our Little Secret in January. The project is also part of Lohan's two-picture creative partnership with Netflix.

Previously, Lohan starred in the Netflix rom-com Falling for Christmas in November 2022 alongside Chord Overstreet. She also starred in Irish Wish, which was released in March.

Our Little Secret will be available to stream on Nov. 27.

