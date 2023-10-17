Lifetime releases It's a Wonderful Lifetime holiday lineup

The leaves are falling, pumpkin spice is in the air, and if you need another sign the holidays are around the corner, Lifetime has released its schedule — and a trailer — for this year's It's a Wonderful Lifetime lineup.

The seasonal fun begins on Saturday, November 18, when the network airs its first of 12 new movies, which will roll out every Saturday and Sunday night at 8 p.m ET until Christmas.

Things kick off on November 18 with Emily Alatalo and Corey Sevier in Christmas Plus One, followed by Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees starring Kathryn Davis and Olivier Renaud on November 19.

Other highlights include December 2's Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas, starring Reagan-era mainstays Morgan Fairchild, Loni Anderson, Linda Gray, Donna Mills and Nicollette Sheridan.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance debuts on Saturday, December 9, starring Jana Kramer; on December 10, Tia Mowry and Luke Humphrey star with chef Buddy Valastro in Yes, Chef! Christmas.

Let's hope the latter Christmas celebration is a more festive ride than the Berzatto family had in season 2 of The Bear.

