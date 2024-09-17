Let’s State The Obvious

What does a really good cup of coffee do for you? I can say it elevate my mood, and when I’m sitting down with friends to talk over that cup, it’s even better. More than half of us say it can even turn the worst day around. I agree.

But what about a bad cup? A third of say it can ruin the whole day. Well, that might be a bit dramatic, but something that tastes like it was left over from days ago is nothing to enjoy.

But the cost may be keeping more and more of us at home. Almost 70% of us are now making it at home and pouring it into the go cup. Fewer and fewer are indulging at the drive-thru. How about you? Let me know with an open mic at @1055thedove and let’s hear those hacks for the perfect cup!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

