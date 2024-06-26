Let It Snow - It’s Time For Christmas In July!

What is it like to be a child in the hospital, not completely understanding why you’re there and who are all these nice people? I can tell you from my own experience as a seven year old who suffered a serious hand injury, with addition hospitalizations for skin grafts, that each and every kindness is remembered and appreciated.

It is the little things that make a difference each with our Christmas in July Toy Drive that is coming up Friday, July 26th at St Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa. The pure joy when someone pulls up to that circular drive where I’ll be live that morning from 5 am - 10 am, cannot be explained. It has to be experienced. I also understand that not everyone is about to drop by in person, so let me make it even easier for you!

You can make a donation online, choose something from the Amazon Wishlist, create your own toy drive or fund raiser and bring those by to us, or simply share the love by sending this to friends, family and coworkers to spread the word we need you.

For any child to spend time away from the life they are used to is tough. From infants to older children, these donations will make a meaningful difference. Because of your generosity special therapies will be available, toys will be there to play with and provide a distraction, as well as make special activities possible.

It’s not a lot of work, but it’s what we need help with from you. Please listen to my podcast with Child Life Specialist Hayleigh Larmore, and click on those links to make a donation now. You don’t have to wait! And if you can drop by to say hello to my during the broadcast, that would make my day.

See you there, and on behalf of everyone at St Joe’s thank you.

