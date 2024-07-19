Let It Snow Donations!

In exactly one week, I will be broadcasting live in front of St Joseph Children’s Hospital for our annual Christmas in July Toy Drive. It’s one of the best days of the year because we know with every donation we are making a difference. I’ve been one of the kids sitting in a hospital bed, bored and scared, confused and hopeful.

The bottom line is we want to bring more joy into their lives and together we will. You can make a donation online right now, choose something from the Amazon Wishlist, create your own toy drive or fund raiser and bring those by to us, or simply share the love by sending this to friends, family and coworkers to spread the word we need you.

For any child to spend time away from the life they are used to is tough. From infants to older children, these donations will make a meaningful difference. Because of your generosity special therapies will be available, toys will be there to play with and provide a distraction, as well as make special activities possible.

It’s not a lot of work, but it’s what we need help with from you. Please listen to my podcast with Child Life Specialist Hayleigh Larmore, and click on those links to make a donation now. You don’t have to wait! And if you can drop by to say hello to my during the broadcast, that would make my day.

See you next week, and thank you for caring.

