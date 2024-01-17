Let The Beads Fly!

And here we go! The Children’s Gasparilla Parade kicks off at 4 pm this Saturday and with so many events tied into it beforehand, you need to save this schedule of events here. The most important thing to remember is safety. Keep the kids close, make sure those beads don’t make it into the Bay and affect sea life and be kind to each other. The day will end with the Gasparilla Nighttime Air Invasion and that’s followed by the “Piratechnic” fireworks finale.

Then the big day on Saturday, January 27th with the Pirate Invasion, the Parade of Pirates and the takeover of Tampa with the Piratefest Parade following. It’s a long day with the usual parking challenges and trying to find the best place to watch everything. Check the day’s schedule here.

But before all that happens, the Bucs will head north this weekend for the next playoff game after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium. Next up, it’s a road trip to Detroit for a 3 pm game against the Lions. The team will hold a free Bucs drive though event this Friday, with giveaways, the Bucs Cheerleaders, Captain Fear, live entertainment and more from 5:30 am - 10 am at Raymond James Stadium South Parking Lots, while supplies last.

The ethereal Judy Collins is back in town Thursday night at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St. Check for ticket availability here.

The John’s Pass Seafood Festival is also back this weekend John’s Pass Village & Boardwalk in Madeira Beach. No charge to get in, just for whatever you choose to indulge it! It runs Friday through Sunday.

Do you have an event everyone needs to know about? Tell me at Ann.kelly@cmg.com. Include details and pics please and enjoy the weekend!

